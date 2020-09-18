Guidehouse Designated ‘Military Friendly Employer’; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Scott McIntyre CEO Guidehouse

Guidehouse has been recognized as a “Military Friendly Employer” by veteran-owned recruitment marketing company Viqtory for the second consecutive year.

Viqtory based the award's criteria on insights given by military recruitment and higher education experts, Guidehouse said Thursday.

Eligible companies underwent assessments in the areas of veteran application, new hire retention, turnover of employees and career promotion.

“Guidehouse and our clients benefit every day from the enormous contributions of our many veterans and we’re honored to be recognized as a leading employer of those who have served,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and a 2020 Wash100 recipient.

G.I. Jobs magazine's December issue will feature the professional services firm and other recipients of the 2021 Military Friendly Employers recognition.