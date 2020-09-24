HII Begins Steam Test, Finishes Potable Water Restoration for USS George Washington

USS George Washington

Huntington Ingalls Industries has started testing steam-based components of USS George Washington and restored a drinking water system as part of refueling and complex overhaul work on the U.S. Navy's Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

The company said Wednesday its Newport News Shipbuilding division will test propulsion plant equipment to ensure the vessel will operate for another 25 years.

NSS also performed chlorination, tested the piping pressure and renovated 26 tanks to make sure water aboard the ship is safe for crew consumption.

The military shipbuilder has completed 80 percent of the RCOH project and aims to redeliver the aircraft carrier to the service branch in 2022.