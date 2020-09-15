HII Puts Ninth Legend-Class National Security Cutter Through Sea Trials

USCGC Stone

Huntington Ingalls Industries has completed a series of at-sea tests on the U.S. Coast Guard's ninth Legend-class national security cutter in the Gulf of Mexico.

HII said Monday its Ingalls Shipbuilding division tested shipboard, propulsion and auxiliary systems of USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) during the builder's trials that lasted for three days.

The vessel is named for Elmer Fowler Stone, a Coast Guard commander and aviator who flew the U.S. Navy's NC-4 seaplane on its maiden transatlantic flight in 1919.

NSCs are designed accommodate up to 120 crew members, stay at sea for 60 days and travel 12K miles at a speed of 28 knots.

The Coast Guard is scheduled to receive Stone later this year.

Ingalls Shipbuilding received a pair of contracts worth $930.9M combined in December 2018 to build the service's 10th and 11th NSCs.