Unanet

HII Puts Ninth Legend-Class National Security Cutter Through Sea Trials

Matthew Nelson September 15, 2020 News

HII Puts Ninth Legend-Class National Security Cutter Through Sea Trials
USCGC Stone

Huntington Ingalls Industries has completed a series of at-sea tests on the U.S. Coast Guard's ninth Legend-class national security cutter in the Gulf of Mexico.

HII said Monday its Ingalls Shipbuilding division tested shipboard, propulsion and auxiliary systems of USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) during the builder's trials that lasted for three days.

The vessel is named for Elmer Fowler Stone, a Coast Guard commander and aviator who flew the U.S. Navy's NC-4 seaplane on its maiden transatlantic flight in 1919.

NSCs are designed accommodate up to 120 crew members, stay at sea for 60 days and travel 12K miles at a speed of 28 knots.

The Coast Guard is scheduled to receive Stone later this year.

Ingalls Shipbuilding received a pair of contracts worth $930.9M combined in December 2018 to build the service's 10th and 11th NSCs.

Tags

Check Also

Ball Aerospace

NASA Taps Ball Aerospace to Support Land Imaging Tech Studies

Ball Aerospace has been selected to conduct three research projects to explore sustainable land imaging platforms that could support Earth observation satellite operations under a joint NASA-U.S. Geological Survey program.

Raytheon Technologies

Air Force Receives Raytheon Technologies-Built Laser Weapon System

Raytheon Technologies has built and delivered another high-energy laser weapon system to the U.S. Air Force for use in the branch's upcoming experiments and training activities overseas. The company said Monday HELWS has completed a directed energy weapon evaluation process and been approved for initial operational employment.

Mike Knowles President Cubic MPS

Cubic Subsidiary Gets DoD Microelectronic Tech Supplier Accreditation; Mike Knowles Quoted

The Defense Microelectronics Activity has certified Cubic's Nuvotronics subsidiary as a supplier of integrated circuits to the Department of Defense for military application through the agency's Trusted Access Program Office.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved