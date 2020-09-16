Unanet

ICF Books HUD Community Dev’t Support Contracts; Andy Zehe Quoted

ICF secured four contracts during the second quarter to help the Department of Housing and Urban Development pursue COVID-19 response and other recovery efforts across states and local communities.

The company said Tuesday it will help nonprofits, municipalities, tribes and housing authorities respond against the coronavirus and provide transitional housing, response support and disaster recovery expertise to those in need.

Three of the agreements will run for three years, and the other one for two years.

Two awards support the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act, and task ICF to address the technical and training needs of community response efforts. The company has also agreed to help HUD provide housing to Americans recovering from substance-abuse under the Recovery Housing Program.

"Communities are tasked with providing key services to their residents, which has become increasingly more difficult due to COVID-19," said Andy Zehe, an ICF senior vice president.

