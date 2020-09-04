Immersive Wisdom, Vricon Form 3D Geospatial Tech Dev’t Partnership

Maxar Technologies' Vricon subsidiary and Immersive Wisdom have partnered to integrate a remote geospatial collaboration technology and 3D data in a bid to help military customers plan and execute missions.
The partnership intends for their integrated offering to support the Department of Defense's Joint All-Domain Command and Control plan, Immersive Wisdom said Wednesday.
Immersive Wisdom won a spot on a five year, $950M Air Force indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in late May to develop JADC2 tools for multidomain use.
Both companies seek to help multiple distributed users share live maps, data and videos in real time through a virtual environment.
Vricon, which Maxar acquired for $140M earlier this year, aims to produce 3D assets and elevation models with a resolution of 0.5 meter.