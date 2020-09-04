Unanet

Immersive Wisdom, Vricon Form 3D Geospatial Tech Dev’t Partnership

Matthew Nelson 18 mins ago News, Technology

Vricon 3D data

Maxar Technologies' Vricon subsidiary and Immersive Wisdom have partnered to integrate a remote geospatial collaboration technology and 3D data in a bid to help military customers plan and execute missions.

The partnership intends for their integrated offering to support the Department of Defense's Joint All-Domain Command and Control plan, Immersive Wisdom said Wednesday.

Immersive Wisdom won a spot on a five year, $950M Air Force indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in late May to develop JADC2 tools for multidomain use.

Both companies seek to help multiple distributed users share live maps, data and videos in real time through a virtual environment.

Vricon, which Maxar acquired for $140M earlier this year, aims to produce 3D assets and elevation models with a resolution of 0.5 meter.

