Industry Vet Ron Lattomus Named Director of Federal Programs at Cerner

Ron Lattomus Federal Programs Director Cerner

Ron Lattomus, former director of program management operations at Leonardo DRS’ global enterprise solutions business, has joined Cerner as its new director of federal programs.

Lattomus will oversee Cerner’s information technology projects with federal entities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Electronic Health Record Modernization effort, FedHealth IT reported Friday.

Prior to joining DRS in August 2019, Lattomus spent more than a decade at Leidos’ Systems Made Simple business where he held various leadership positions responsible for the company’s VA and Defense Health Agency initiatives.

He also served as a program manager for Systems Integration & Development’s Department of Labor portfolio earlier in his career.

He brings over 15 years of program management office leadership experience to his new role.