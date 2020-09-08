Iron Bow Wins Spot on $5B ADMC-3 Contract to Advance Defense Technology; James Ebeler Quoted

James Ebeler DoD CTO Iron Bow

Iron Bow Technologies has secured a spot on the ten-year, $5 billion Army Desktop and Mobile Computing-3 (ADMC-3), indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, the company reported on Monday. ADMC-3 will be available for the U.S. Army , Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies to procure services, beginning Oct. 1.

“We are honored to be among the companies awarded ADMC-3 to provide end user devices and support services to warfighters as they connect to the Army’s Network anytime anywhere,” said James Ebeler , DoD chief technology officer at Iron Bow Technologies.

Under the contract, Iron Bow will provide integrated desktop computers, tablets, notebooks, workstations, electronic displays, printers, thin clients and multifunction devices. The company will support multiple aspects of the Army’s information technology (IT) needs.

Iron Bow currently provides a number of DoD organizations technology solutions and services through various contracts including, ITES-3H , ITES-3S , NETCENTS-2 , General Services Administration (GSA), NASA SEWP-V and ITES-SW2 .

“We have a long history of serving the Army and DoD through a variety of contract vehicles and are confident we will continue to be a valued partner,” Ebeler added.

