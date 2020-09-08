Unanet

Iron Bow Wins Spot on $5B ADMC-3 Contract to Advance Defense Technology; James Ebeler Quoted

Iron Bow Technologies has secured a spot on the ten-year, $5 billion Army Desktop and Mobile Computing-3 (ADMC-3), indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, the company reported on Monday. ADMC-3 will be available for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies to procure services, beginning Oct. 1.

“We are honored to be among the companies awarded ADMC-3 to provide end user devices and support services to warfighters as they connect to the Army’s Network anytime anywhere,” said James Ebeler, DoD chief technology officer at Iron Bow Technologies.

Under the contract, Iron Bow will provide integrated desktop computers, tablets, notebooks, workstations, electronic displays, printers, thin clients and multifunction devices. The company will support multiple aspects of the Army’s information technology (IT) needs. 

Iron Bow currently provides a number of DoD organizations technology solutions and services through various contracts including, ITES-3H, ITES-3S, NETCENTS-2, General Services Administration (GSA), NASA SEWP-V and ITES-SW2.

“We have a long history of serving the Army and DoD through a variety of contract vehicles and are confident we will continue to be a valued partner,” Ebeler added. 

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities. Working with government, commercial and healthcare clients, Iron Bow brings a depth of technical expertise as well as domain and market knowledge to deliver the right solution to achieve desired business outcomes. 

Iron Bow partners with clients from planning and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with their mission. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners ensures clients implement appropriate cutting edge technology in support of objectives. 

