Jacobs Elects Manny Fernandez to Board of Directors; Steve Demetriou Quoted

Jacobs has elected Manny Fernandez , managing partner at KPMG, to the company’s Board of Directors, Jacobs reported on Thursday. Fernandez will retire from KPMG on Sept. 30th and join the Jacobs’ Board of Directors on Oct. 5th.

"As we continue to transform Jacobs, we are excited to welcome Manny Fernandez to Jacobs' Board of Directors. His exceptional leadership capabilities in business and financial operations, risk management and M&A are both aligned and complementary to the board. He also brings a passion for development and advancement of people, which aligns directly with Jacobs' culture and core values," Jacobs chair and CEO Steve Demetriou said.

Fernandez will bring nearly four decades of experience, advising both public and private companies. He has a deep knowledge of working with large multi-national public companies on business operations , as well as mergers and acquisitions and public offerings.

As KPMG's Dallas office managing partner and market leader for the Southwest area, Fernandez led a team of more than 3,000 partners and professionals. He led teams across audit, tax and consulting , and Fernandez’s client and market teams managed a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, consumer products, retail and media.

Fernandez also has experience with talent management. Throughout his career, he has focused on advancing inclusion and diversity. At KPMG, he was the national managing partner for talent acquisition , hiring more than 3,000 full-time employees and 2,500 interns annually.

Fernandez currently serves in leadership roles on boards and committees for the Dallas Regional Chamber , American Heart Association , Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum , KERA and KPMG's Family for Literacy . He is also a member of United Way's Tocqueville Society .

He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts . Fernandez has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award by The Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA).

