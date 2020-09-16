KBR Expands US Military Base Operations Support Under $974M IDIQ; Byron Bright Quoted

Byron Bright President KBR Govt Solutions

The U.S. Air Force awarded KBR a potential eight-year, $974M contract to help sustain the well-being of troops at the service branch's facilities in Spain and Turkey.

KBR said Tuesday it will assist the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa command with base operations such as program management, occupational health and logistics as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The IDIQ, which was awarded in August, has a five-year base period and three one-year options.

"KBR continues its legacy of serving U.S. troops around the world through this new contract award," said Byron Bright, president at KBR's government solutions business and a 2020 Wash100 winner.

The company noted that it won $82B in task orders via the U.S. Army's Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V contract vehicle and supports U.S. Navy installations overseas through contracts with Naval Facilities Engineering Command.