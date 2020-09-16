Unanet

KBR Expands US Military Base Operations Support Under $974M IDIQ; Byron Bright Quoted

Matthew Nelson September 16, 2020 Contract Awards, News

KBR Expands US Military Base Operations Support Under $974M IDIQ; Byron Bright Quoted
Byron Bright President KBR Govt Solutions

The U.S. Air Force awarded KBR a potential eight-year, $974M contract to help sustain the well-being of troops at the service branch's facilities in Spain and Turkey.

KBR said Tuesday it will assist the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa command with base operations such as program management, occupational health and logistics as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The IDIQ, which was awarded in August, has a five-year base period and three one-year options.

"KBR continues its legacy of serving U.S. troops around the world through this new contract award," said Byron Bright, president at KBR's government solutions business and a 2020 Wash100 winner.

The company noted that it won $82B in task orders via the U.S. Army's Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V contract vehicle and supports U.S. Navy installations overseas through contracts with Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

Tags

Check Also

Expanse

Expanse Enters Partnership to Help Defense Sector Protect Internet-Linked Assets

Expanse has partnered with the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center in a push to help contractors secure internet-facing systems through the use of attack surface management tools.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Delivers Unmanned System Data Security Tech to US Gov’t

General Dynamics's mission systems business has supplied encryption systems to the U.S. government to help users secure intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and mission data in unmanned systems.

AEHF-6

Lockheed Concludes On-Orbit Test of Sixth AEHF Military Comms Satellite

Lockheed Martin wrapped up on-orbit testing activities for the sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite five months after the U.S. Space Force launched the system into orbit to support global military communications. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved