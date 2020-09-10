KBR Wins $93.6M Task Order to Support USAF Base Operations; Byron Bright Quoted

Byron Bright President-Govt Solutions KBR

KBR has been awarded a five-year, $93.6 million task order from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) for base operations services at the Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia, the company announced Thursday.

"With this win, KBR continues to expand its support for the Air Force and will enable the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing to stay focused on its mission," said Byron Bright , KBR Government Solutions president and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the task order, KBR will supply resources to support the base and help ensure quality of life for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and partner forces. KBR will provide all personnel, supervision, labor, training, vehicles, tools, safety equipment and other force support services.

"Like other work we've tackled through AFCAP contracts, KBR will keep delivering whenever and wherever the warfighter needs us," Bright added.

The Air Force awarded this task order through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V). KBR won a seat on the $6.4 billion contract in April 2020. Task orders under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will include emergency construction, force training and logistics services, the Department of Defense (DoD) reported.

