Unanet

Kratos Introduces Spacecraft Proximity Data Service for Public, Private Sectors

Nichols Martin September 17, 2020 News, Technology

Kratos Introduces Spacecraft Proximity Data Service for Public, Private Sectors
Kratos

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has unveiled a set of data service offerings to help public and private sector customers identify satellites in geosynchronous orbit and increase their awareness of the space domain.

The company said Tuesday it will provide clients information about orbital proximity, location and maneuver of spacecraft using the passive radio frequency ranging method.

“Tracking spacecraft with high-rate refreshes ensures unexpected spacecraft maneuvering will not affect maintaining original custody,” said Fred Gaudlip, senior director of space domain awareness solutions at Kratos.

Tags

Check Also

Teena Lavu VP Electrosoft

Teena Lavu Joins Electrosoft as Civilian Programs VP

Teena Lavu, formerly a senior director at NTT Data Services, has been named vice president of civilian programs at Reston, Virginia-based information technology services provider Electrosoft.

Andrew Borene Managing Director Cybereason

Cybereason Managing Director Andrew Borene Joins NDIA Special Ops Exec Board

Andrew Borene, managing director for the U.S. public sector at endpoint security company Cybereason, has been named to the executive board of the National Defense Industrial Association’s special operations and low-intensity conflict division. He will also chair NDIA’s industry outreach committee.

James Winnefeld retired US Navy admiral

Navy Vet James Winnefeld Named SpiderOak Federal Advisory Board Member

Retired U.S. Navy Adm. James Winnefeld has joined the federal advisory board of communication security technology provider SpiderOak Mission Systems. The nearly four-decade military veteran will be part of a group that aims to help SpiderOak align business pursuits and product development efforts with government customer requirements, the company said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved