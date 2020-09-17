Kratos Introduces Spacecraft Proximity Data Service for Public, Private Sectors

Kratos

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has unveiled a set of data service offerings to help public and private sector customers identify satellites in geosynchronous orbit and increase their awareness of the space domain.

The company said Tuesday it will provide clients information about orbital proximity, location and maneuver of spacecraft using the passive radio frequency ranging method.

“Tracking spacecraft with high-rate refreshes ensures unexpected spacecraft maneuvering will not affect maintaining original custody,” said Fred Gaudlip, senior director of space domain awareness solutions at Kratos.