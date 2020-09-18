Unanet

Kratos Offers Cybersecurity Compliance Advisory Services to Defense Firms

Nichols Martin September 18, 2020 News, Technology

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has begun offering advisory services to companies that want to pursue and complete the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification in order to bid for Department of Defense contracts.

The company said Wednesday it created an approach to help clients address defense industrial base-related issues and incorporate the CMMC framework into their organizations' process for complying with security requirements established by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, National Institute of Standards and Technology, International Organization for Standardization and the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council.

Kratos performs gap analysis, consulting and documentation work as part of its pre-certification CMMC services.

DoD's certification program has five maturity levels that reflect a defense firm's capacity to secure controlled unclassified information and federal contract information. The department plans to integrate the requirements into solicitation notices beginning in early 2021.

According to Kratos, it is seeking accreditation to become a third-party assessment organization under the CMMC program.

