Unanet

Kratos Unveils Virtual Software Receiver for Wideband Satcom Applications

Brenda Marie Rivers 7 hours ago News, Technology

Kratos Unveils Virtual Software Receiver for Wideband Satcom Applications
Kratos

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has launched a virtual receiver designed to process wideband signals and simplify satellite communication operations at ground infrastructure supporting remote sensing and Earth-observation activities.

Kratos said Thursday its OpenSpace wideband software receiver utilizes cloud-based and virtual architectures to support downlinks of up to 600 Mbps for a range of commercial and government EO applications.

OpenSpace, which is based on the Kratos quantumRadio software receiver, operates as a "Ground Station as a Service" platform that ingests digitized radio-frequency data to be stored for real-time streaming and playback.

Chris Carlstrom, product manager at Kratos, said that OpenSpace leverages an “all-digital processing chain” built to integrate with cloud environments as well as existing ground infrastructure.

John Heskett, chief technology officer at Kongsberg Satellite Services, noted that OpenSpace enables satellite operators to drive virtualization in data collection while promoting flexibility and resiliency in operations.

OpenSpace is the only virtual receiver that does not deploy a graphics processing unit or field programmable gate array, according to Kratos.

Tags

Check Also

Sharon Harrington Chief HR Officer OBXtek

Sharon Harrington Promoted to OBXtek Chief HR Officer

Sharon Harrington, senior vice president of human resources at OBXtek, has been promoted to HR officer at the McLean, Virginia.-based technology and logistics contractor.

MQ-9

General Atomics Demos SRC Computing Tech on MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft

SRC helped General Atomics' aeronautical systems business integrate and test an embedded computing architecture with an MQ-9 Reaper drone as part of an Air Force Research Laboratory effort to facilitate autonomous missions.

energy sources

AFWERX Launches R&D Competition on Energy Generation, Sustainability

The U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation arm is accepting applications for a new challenge focused on identifying energy production and sustainability approaches to support Department of Defense missions through 2045.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved