Unanet

L3Harris Delivers 1K+ Night Vision Binoculars to Army

Matthew Nelson September 9, 2020 News

L3Harris Delivers 1K+ Night Vision Binoculars to Army
L3Harris

The U.S. Army has received more than 1K optical devices L3Harris Technologies built to help military users detect threats and access imagery when performing missions during nighttime.

L3Harris said Tuesday it delivered Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binoculars as part of the service branch's initial order under a $391M contract awarded in 2018.

The ENVG-B technology is designed to operate with the Nett Warrior situational awareness system and transmit common operating environment data to the device wearer's eye.

The company equipped the system with augmented reality algorithms, a high-resolution display, an embedded soldier wireless personal area network and a target acquisition tool.

Lynn Bollengier, president of integrated vision solutions at L3Harris, said that ENVG-B employs white phosphor night vision tubes and a thermal channel to support warfighter vision in low-light conditions.

Tags

Check Also

Boom Supersonic

Boom to Explore USAF Executive Transport Version of Supersonic Airliner

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boom Supersonic a contract to study the possibility of configuring the company's supersonic commercial aircraft platform for government executive transport use. The company said Tuesday it will conduct studies to provide an executive branch transport based on the Overture supersonic jet.

Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems Subsidiary to Build Night Targeting Sight Prototypes for Marine Corps

An Elbit Systems of America subsidiary has been selected to develop two prototypes of a multispectral weapon sight technology intended for U.S. Marine Corps' target acquisition and engagement operations.

CenturyLink

CenturyLink Subsidiary Awarded $70M DISA Dark Fiber Maintenance Support Contract Modification

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded a CenturyLink subsidiary a potential $70.2M contract modification to continue to operate and maintain dark fiber and related commercial facilities in support of the Department of Defense.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved