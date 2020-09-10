Leidos Names Retired Lt. Gen. Darrell Williams Defense Group Logistics VP; Gerry Fasano Quoted

Darrell Williams VP Leidos Defense Group

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Darrell Williams has joined Leidos as vice president of defense group logistics, effective immediately.

"Through his experience directing supply chains for the U.S. military, as well as federal, state, local and international partners, and overseeing the National Defense Stockpile, Darrell has demonstrated strong leadership, supporting optimization and change management,” said Gerry Fasano , Leidos Defense Group president and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

With Leidos, Williams will support the planning, oversight and execution of logistics activities across the group, as well as drive innovation into corporate-wide logistics offerings . The company’s Defense Group includes a diverse portfolio of systems, solutions and services covering air, land, sea, space and cyberspace for customers worldwide.

Williams most recently served as director of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), where he provided strategic leadership for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) combat support agency . Williams also supervised the National Defense Stockpile and the department's process for reverse logistics . He led a global, expeditionary workforce of over 25 thousand military personnel and civilians.

"Darrell brings a deep understanding of our customers' 'can't fail' missions and an unwavering commitment to their success… We are proud to add Darrell to our strong bench of talent providing reliable and innovative support for our customers," said Fasano.

Williams is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College , the School of Advanced Military Studies and a distinguished graduate of the National War College .

