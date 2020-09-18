Leidos to Help Rush University’s Health System Deploy Patient Flow Mgmt Tool; Liz Porter Quoted

Liz Porter President Leidos Health Group

Leidos and Rush University System for Health have entered into a two-year, partnership agreement to develop and implement an information technology application for emergency personnel to track patient flow in real-time.

The company said Thursday it will help RUSH deploy a command center tool intended to collect data, manage patient prioritization and offer recommendations on how to improve workflow.

"RUSH emergency departments care for approximately 65,000 patients a year and that number is only increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Liz Porter, president of Leidos' health group.

The tool is based on an enterprise application framework the company originally designed for the Department of Defense.

“We look forward to working with RUSH to create an emergency department of the future that not only meets demand, but also increases capacity while delivering an improved patient and staff experience,” Porter added.