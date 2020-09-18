Unanet

Leidos to Help Rush University’s Health System Deploy Patient Flow Mgmt Tool; Liz Porter Quoted

Nichols Martin September 18, 2020 News, Technology

Leidos to Help Rush University’s Health System Deploy Patient Flow Mgmt Tool; Liz Porter Quoted
Liz Porter President Leidos Health Group

Leidos and Rush University System for Health have entered into a two-year, partnership agreement to develop and implement an information technology application for emergency personnel to track patient flow in real-time.

The company said Thursday it will help RUSH deploy a command center tool intended to collect data, manage patient prioritization and offer recommendations on how to improve workflow.

"RUSH emergency departments care for approximately 65,000 patients a year and that number is only increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Liz Porter, president of Leidos' health group.

The tool is based on an enterprise application framework the company originally designed for the Department of Defense.

“We look forward to working with RUSH to create an emergency department of the future that not only meets demand, but also increases capacity while delivering an improved patient and staff experience,” Porter added.

Tags

Check Also

Carahsoft

Carahsoft Brings Wasabi Cloud Storage to Gov’t Market

Carahsoft Technology and Wasabi have partnered to offer the latter's cloud storage service to agencies via the former's government contracts and reseller partners.

Eric Stallmer EVP Voyager Space

Eric Stallmer Named Gov’t Affairs, Public Policy EVP at Voyager Space

Eric Stallmer, president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, has been named executive vice president of government affairs and public policy at Voyager Space Holdings. He will oversee Voyager’s government relations and help establish public-private partnerships to grow commercial space capabilities through the company’s Washington D.C. office.

MEA

Sierra Nevada Receives Additional CBP Enforcement Aircraft Order

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has ordered two more Sierra Nevada Corp. multimission planes that are based on the Beechcraft King Air 350 twin-turboprop aircraft and equipped with passive and active sensors.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved