Leidos Wins $89M DoD Energetics R&D Task Order; Michael White Quoted

Sarah Sybert September 18, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Leidos has been awarded an approximate  five-year, $89 million Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee (CPFF) task order by the U.S. Air Force's Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA/KD) to support energetics research and development for the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OUSD) and the Combat Capability Development Command, Armament Center (CCDC-AC).

"For more than 30 years, Leidos has provided innovative advancements in energetics research and development, and we are excited to continue this work for the U.S. Air Force," said Michael White, Leidos vice president of the Mission Operations & Infrastructure Protection Division. 

Under the task order, Leidos will provide research and development focused on designing, synthesizing and scaling up energetic materials. Leidos will assist with scale up by transitioning developed processes to Government Owned Contractor Operated (GOCO) or commercial facilities. 

"We remain committed to the OUSD and CCDC-AC missions, the Picatinny Arsenal community and delivering critical technologies to the warfighter quickly and affordably," White added. 

The single award task order was awarded under the Air Force's Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC). Work will be performed at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

