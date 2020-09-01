Lisa Porter, Former DoD R&E Deputy Undersecretary, Rejoins Riverside Research Board of Trustees

Lisa Porter Board of Trustees Riverside Research

Dr. Lisa Porter , former deputy undersecretary for research and engineering at the Department of Defense, has returned to the Riverside Research board of trustees, the company reported on Monday.

"I am excited to have Dr. Porter back on the Riverside Research Board," said Dr. Steve Omick , president and CEO of Riverside Research. "Her extensive experience in the Defense R&D and Intelligence Communities will help shape our growth strategies here at Riverside Research."

Porter has nearly 25 years of experience in the defense and technology industries and is currently the co-president and co-founder of LogiQ , where she has provided high-end management, scientific and technical consulting services.

As DoD’s DUSD R&E, Porter was responsible for the research, development and prototyping activities across the DoD enterprise. Her agency supervised the activities of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the DoD Laboratory and Engineering Center enterprise and the Under Secretariat staff.

Before joining DoD, Porter served as executive vice president of In-Q-Tel (IQT) and as director of IQT Labs. Before IQT, Porter was the president of Teledyne Scientific & Imaging. Notably, Porter earned the role of first director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Porter also previously served as the associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate with NASA and as a program manager and senior scientist at the DARPA.

She first served on Riverside Research's board in March 2017 but stepped down in September 2018 when she assumed the role of DUSD R&E position.

Porter left her previous position with DUSD (R&E) on July 10th, along with Michael Griffin , undersecretary of Research and Engineering at the Department of Defense (DoD) and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Porter and Griffin wrote in a joint notice, “It has been a pleasure leading this great team over the past few years. We greatly appreciate your hard work, diligence, integrity, and devotion to technical excellence and technical truth in furtherance of the R&E mission.”

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and acoustics.