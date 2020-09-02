Unanet

Lockheed, Ball Aerospace Conclude Transmission Test for Space Force Antenna; Maria Demaree Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers 6 hours ago News

Lockheed, Ball Aerospace Conclude Transmission Test for Space Force Antenna; Maria Demaree Quoted
Maria Demaree VP and GM Lockheed Martin

A team comprised of Lockheed Martin and Ball Aerospace has completed transmission testing for a next-generation antenna system that will serve as part of the U.S. Space Force’s modernized satellite control network.

Lockheed said Monday the Multi-Band, Multi-Mission phased-array antenna will work to integrate multiple satellites into an overarching antenna system using multiple frequencies while reducing the spacecraft's digital footprint.

MBMM will operate within the Air Force SCN to support end-to-end transmission between various space vehicles and ground infrastructure, according to the company.

Maria Demaree, vice president and general manager of Lockheed's mission solutions business, said the company leveraged its experience in large-scale fielding efforts for S- and L-band phased array systems as part of the recent demonstration.

In July 2019, the Defense Innovation Unit selected Lockheed, Ball Aerospace and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to jointly develop the prototype antenna.

MDMM features Lockheed’s Horizon satellite scheduler, Kratos’ digital signal processing technology and Ball Aerospace’s modular design for subarray and panel elements.

Tags

Check Also

Shawn Beddows VP of Global Services CT Strategies

CBP Vet Shawn Beddows Joins CT Strategies in VP Role

Shawn Beddows, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has been appointed vice president of global services at Washington, D.C.-based border management and supply chain consulting firm CT Strategies. His CBP career includes time as acting director of the agency's Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program and deputy attache in Brussels.

Stephen Spears Chief Revenue Officer Avaya

Stephen Spears Named Chief Revenue Officer of Avaya; Jim Chirico Quoted

Avaya has appointed Stephen Spears as chief revenue officer (CRO) to add to the company's strategic executive management team. Spears will report to president and CEO Jim Chirico, Avaya said on Wednesday. In his new role, Spears will supervise the strategy, performance and alignment of revenue operations for Avaya, as well as accelerate execution on the company’s growth strategy.

Natalie Gregory Sales VP Carahsoft

Carahsoft to Help DoD Procure Red Hat’s Java Implementation Package; Natalie Gregory Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has landed an agency catalog agreement to provide Red Hat’s open-source Java development kit and related support services to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Coast Guard and intelligence agencies.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved