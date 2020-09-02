Lockheed, Ball Aerospace Conclude Transmission Test for Space Force Antenna; Maria Demaree Quoted

Maria Demaree VP and GM Lockheed Martin

A team comprised of Lockheed Martin and Ball Aerospace has completed transmission testing for a next-generation antenna system that will serve as part of the U.S. Space Force’s modernized satellite control network.

Lockheed said Monday the Multi-Band, Multi-Mission phased-array antenna will work to integrate multiple satellites into an overarching antenna system using multiple frequencies while reducing the spacecraft's digital footprint.

MBMM will operate within the Air Force SCN to support end-to-end transmission between various space vehicles and ground infrastructure, according to the company.

Maria Demaree, vice president and general manager of Lockheed's mission solutions business, said the company leveraged its experience in large-scale fielding efforts for S- and L-band phased array systems as part of the recent demonstration.

In July 2019, the Defense Innovation Unit selected Lockheed, Ball Aerospace and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to jointly develop the prototype antenna.

MDMM features Lockheed’s Horizon satellite scheduler, Kratos’ digital signal processing technology and Ball Aerospace’s modular design for subarray and panel elements.