Lockheed Invests in Airspace Sensor Network Developer Hidden Level

Hidden Level

Lockheed Martin’s venture capital arm has invested in Hidden Level as both companies look to address airspace security and surveillance challenges through the use of distributed sensor networks.

Hidden Level provides a network of sensors designed to monitor drones and other low altitude air traffic over densely populated areas through its Airspace Monitoring Service, the company said Wednesday.

“Growing infrastructure and evolving technology pose new challenges every day, such as spectrum access and radar congestion, to safely navigate our nation’s airspace system,” said Chris Moran, general manager and vice president of Lockheed Martin Ventures. “Our investment in Hidden Level underscores our focus on mitigating airspace safety challenges.”

Hidden Level CEO Jeff Cole said the company’s mission is to deliver platforms to help ensure airspace and public safety within defense and civil arenas.