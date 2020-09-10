Unanet

Mercury Systems Launches ‘System in Package’ Chip Offering for 5G, Electronic Warfare Applications

Brenda Marie Rivers September 10, 2020 News, Technology

Mercury Systems has unveiled an electronic system offering that features customizable elements to support technologies used in electronic warfare, radar and 5G network applications.

The RFS1080 RF system-in-package includes Field Programmable Gate Array features intended for near-real time data processing in challenging environments, Mercury Systems said Wednesday.

The SiP chip technology is built to handle wide spectrum coverage while supporting wideband direct-to-digital functionalities, multiple communication channels, multifunction radar operations and sensor data ingestion.

Mercury Systems noted that RFS1080 also has the capacity for radio-frequency processing to support 5G operations and large volumes of data.

Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager for microsystems at Mercury Systems, said the SiP product’s announcement builds on the company’s prior investment in custom microelectronics initiatives to support aerospace and defense clients.

RFS1080 meets onshore microelectronics production requirements under the Department of Defense, Defense Microelectronics Activity and Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, according to Mercury Systems.

