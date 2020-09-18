Unanet

Michael Dallara Takes COO Role at Evoke Consulting

Matthew Nelson September 18, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Michael Dallara, a 25-year GovCon and technology services industry veteran, has joined Evoke Consulting as chief operating officer.

He will oversee business operations and service delivery activities under his new role, Evoke said Wednesday.

Dallara most recently served as an executive vice president at Cyber Defense Technologies. He was COO at Sevatec and led Engility's federal civilian segment as senior VP and general manager. He also held leadership roles at L3 Technologies and Harris before they merged to form L3Harris Technologies.

Arlington, Virginia-based Evoke is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business providing management consulting, information technology, engineering services and business support to federal government clients.

