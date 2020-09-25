Microsoft Supports Call for Establishment of National Cyber Director

Microsoft

Microsoft supports the Cyberspace Solarium Commission’s recommendations and calls on Congress to act on those suggestions, such as designating a national cyber director to oversee the implementation of the national cyber strategy and coordinate efforts across the federal government to address cyber threats.

“The current distribution of authorities and responsibilities across the U.S. Government has created inefficiencies that undermine its ability to respond to incidents and work with the private sector,” Tom Burt, corporate vice president for customer security and trust at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post published Thursday. “Through the establishment of a National Cyber Director, we are hopeful that improved coordination across government and the private sector will greatly enhance our collective security.”

He noted the company believes an assistant secretary of State could help the U.S. take a leadership role in the development of acceptable cybersecurity practices and adoption of global cyber policies.

Congress should help strengthen critical infrastructure’s cybersecurity posture by providing adequate funding, improving data availability and promoting the use of technology platforms such as cloud services, Burt wrote.

The company also endorses the call for the executive branch to come up with a “continuity of the economy” plan to facilitate recovery from a cyber attack.

“Key to this effort will be leveraging and coordinating alongside existing and ongoing plans and activities, such as the National Cyber Incident Response Plan and the development of scenario- or sector-specific supplements,” Burt added.