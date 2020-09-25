Unanet

MicroTech Books $65M Ginnie Mae IT Support Task Order

Matthew Nelson September 25, 2020 Contract Awards, News

MicroTech has received a $65M task order to update information technology systems and software applications for the Government National Mortgage Association.

The company said Thursday it will help Ginnie Mae review functionality, data collection and interface requirements for the modernization of IT platforms and business processes that support the federal corporation's mortgage-backed securities program.

Under the contract, MicroTech will work with other contractors, original equipment manufacturers, vendors and data center service providers to deploy new technologies for the government-owned mortgage banker.

Ginnie Mae operates under the Department of Housing and Urban Development and works with lenders to provide federally insured or guaranteed mortgage loans.

