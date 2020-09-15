NASA Taps Ball Aerospace to Support Land Imaging Tech Studies

Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace has been selected to conduct three research projects to explore sustainable land imaging platforms that could support Earth observation satellite operations under a joint NASA-U.S. Geological Survey program.

These studies will aim to demonstrate a set of SLI technologies for the Landsat program the two agencies manage to provide imagery of environmental changes and various events on Earth, the company said Monday.

The first study, titled Landsat Calibration Satellite, will attempt to demonstrate the cross-calibration needed for connecting land imaging satellites.

TransCal, the second study, will aim to facilitate on-orbit calibration while reducing the required amount of resources.

Lastly, the Reduced Envelope Multispectral Infrared Radiometer or REMIR will serve as an instrument suite that would address the thermal infrared needs of missions under Landsat.