Unanet

NASA Taps Ball Aerospace to Support Land Imaging Tech Studies

Nichols Martin September 15, 2020 News, Technology

NASA Taps Ball Aerospace to Support Land Imaging Tech Studies
Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace has been selected to conduct three research projects to explore sustainable land imaging platforms that could support Earth observation satellite operations under a joint NASA-U.S. Geological Survey program.

These studies will aim to demonstrate a set of SLI technologies for the Landsat program the two agencies manage to provide imagery of environmental changes and various events on Earth, the company said Monday.

The first study, titled Landsat Calibration Satellite, will attempt to demonstrate the cross-calibration needed for connecting land imaging satellites.

TransCal, the second study, will aim to facilitate on-orbit calibration while reducing the required amount of resources.

Lastly, the Reduced Envelope Multispectral Infrared Radiometer or REMIR will serve as an instrument suite that would address the thermal infrared needs of missions under Landsat.

Tags

Check Also

Raytheon Technologies

Air Force Receives Raytheon Technologies-Built Laser Weapon System

Raytheon Technologies has built and delivered another high-energy laser weapon system to the U.S. Air Force for use in the branch's upcoming experiments and training activities overseas. The company said Monday HELWS has completed a directed energy weapon evaluation process and been approved for initial operational employment.

USCGC Stone

HII Puts Ninth Legend-Class National Security Cutter Through Sea Trials

Huntington Ingalls Industries has completed a series of at-sea tests on the U.S. Coast Guard's ninth Legend-class national security cutter in the Gulf of Mexico.

Mike Knowles President Cubic MPS

Cubic Subsidiary Gets DoD Microelectronic Tech Supplier Accreditation; Mike Knowles Quoted

The Defense Microelectronics Activity has certified Cubic's Nuvotronics subsidiary as a supplier of integrated circuits to the Department of Defense for military application through the agency's Trusted Access Program Office.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved