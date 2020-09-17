Unanet

Navy Vet James Winnefeld Named SpiderOak Federal Advisory Board Member

Nichols Martin September 17, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Navy Vet James Winnefeld Named SpiderOak Federal Advisory Board Member
James Winnefeld retired US Navy admiral

Retired U.S. Navy Adm. James Winnefeld has joined the federal advisory board of communication security technology provider SpiderOak Mission Systems.

The nearly four-decade military veteran will be part of a group that aims to help SpiderOak align business pursuits and product development efforts with government customer requirements, the company said Wednesday.

Winnefeld previously served as the Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman.for four years and commanded the U.S. 6th Fleet, Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

He is an engineering hall of fame member and advisory board chairman at Georgia Tech and a senior non-resident fellow at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Tags

Check Also

Manny Fernandez Board of Directors Jacobs

Jacobs Elects Manny Fernandez to Board of Directors; Steve Demetriou Quoted

Jacobs has elected Manny Fernandez, managing partner at KPMG, to the company’s Board of Directors, Jacobs reported on Thursday. Fernandez will retire from KPMG on Sept. 30th and join the Jacobs’ Board of Directors on Oct. 5th. Fernandez will bring nearly four decades of experience, advising both public and private companies. 

Teena Lavu VP Electrosoft

Teena Lavu Joins Electrosoft as Civilian Programs VP

Teena Lavu, formerly a senior director at NTT Data Services, has been named vice president of civilian programs at Reston, Virginia-based information technology services provider Electrosoft.

Hidden Level

Lockheed Invests in Airspace Sensor Network Developer Hidden Level

Lockheed Martin’s venture capital arm has invested in Hidden Level as both companies look to address airspace security and surveillance challenges through the use of distributed sensor networks.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved