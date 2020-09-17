Navy Vet James Winnefeld Named SpiderOak Federal Advisory Board Member

James Winnefeld retired US Navy admiral

Retired U.S. Navy Adm. James Winnefeld has joined the federal advisory board of communication security technology provider SpiderOak Mission Systems.

The nearly four-decade military veteran will be part of a group that aims to help SpiderOak align business pursuits and product development efforts with government customer requirements, the company said Wednesday.

Winnefeld previously served as the Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman.for four years and commanded the U.S. 6th Fleet, Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

He is an engineering hall of fame member and advisory board chairman at Georgia Tech and a senior non-resident fellow at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.