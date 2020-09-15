NCI Wins $89M Contract from INSCOM to Provide IT Services; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Paul Dillahay President

NCI Information Systems has been awarded a two-year, $89 million contract from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) to provide IT Fit-Out services for the Secure Admin Operating Facility (SAOF), the company announced Tuesday.

“In these times of rapidly evolving threat landscapes, the need for our customers to have immediate visibility of all current IT systems in one location is a critical part of ensuring continual operations for our nation’s defense mission,” said Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the contract, NCI will deliver information technology (IT) and audiovisual (AV) engineering services to modernize INSCOM headquarters. The company will integrate visualization displays to advance the Army’s real-time awareness and support mission command of operational intelligence and security forces .

NCI will provide personnel, equipment, supplies, transportation, tools, supervision and non-personal services to perform IT and AV systems engineering, procurement, installation, testing and turnover. The company’s team will support highly-secure classified networks and the mission-critical facility.

“We are extremely proud to be supporting the Army INSCOM mission of enabling the right decisions at the right time, while collaborating with multiple agencies to defend our country. We look forward to deploying a truly remarkable, new kind of modernized IT environment that will support the needs of the Army’s SAOF today, and tomorrow,” Dillahay added.

NCI is a Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) trusted solutions integrator, which has enabled the company to support INSCOM.

About NCI

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. Informed by over 30 years of experience solving its customers’ most important and complex mission challenges, NCI has been at the forefront of operationalizing AI methodologies and numerical algorithms for the U.S. government, particularly in the areas of warfighter enablement, digital transformation and advanced analytics.

From its Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence (Shai®) philosophy to accelerate AI adoption in the public sector, the company recently launched the NCI Empower™ platform. NCI Empower is an open-architecture platform to provide secure, containerized access to deploy AI solutions and produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe.