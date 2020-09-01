Nevada Deploys Salesforce-Based App for Opioid Antagonist Inventory Mgmt

Salesforce

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has implemented a cloud application that is built on the Salesforce platform and designed to monitor the supply of a medication for people who have overdosed on opioids.

DHHS uses the virtual dispensary to manage statewide naloxone inventory, aggregate voluntary information from individuals who seek the opioid antagonist and analyze drug usage, Salesforce said Monday.

The department reported that 357 Nevadans died from opioid overdose during 2019 and a total of 4,067 deaths over the past decade.

Salesforce noted the cloud-based dispensary supports community-based naloxone redistribution efforts based on supply and demand data throughout the state.

"DHHS is setting an example for how other agencies can take real, meaningful steps toward improving the health and well-being of their communities," said Rob Stein, senior vice president, of Salesforce's North American public sector business.

"Since deploying our Naloxone Virtual Dispensary app, we've dispensed 11,861 naloxone kits to community-based organizations, provided an additional 4,942 naloxone kits to first responder agencies and have had 856 reports of overdose reversals," said Stephanie Woodard, senior adviser on behavioral health at DHHS.