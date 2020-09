Gary Sladic VP Noblis

Gary Sladic, vice president of accounting and finance at Noblis, has been named chair of the finance committee of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation's board of directors.

He joins 18 other public and private sector veterans who serve on the USGIF board, the Virginia-based organization said Wednesday.

Sladic has been with Noblis since late 1996 and has played a key role in the nonprofit company's merger-and-acquisition transactions.