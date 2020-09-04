Northrop Concludes Critical Design Review for USAF Airborne Navigation Tech

Northrop Grumman

An airborne navigation system Northrop Grumman is developing for the U.S. Air Force completed a key hardware and software design assessment phase.

The Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System-Modernization system, which features M-code GPS receivers and an open architecture built to accelerate threat response, passed the critical design review, the company said Wednesday.

Northrop added the EGI-M supports civil air space interoperability and future technology insertion using the firm's modular platform plus government-owned interfaces.

The company received a $59M engineering and manufacturing development contract in late 2018 and said the F-22 Raptor and the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft will be the launch platforms for the EGI-M system.

The Department of Defense plans to integrate the navigation technology into the U.S. military's fixed- and rotary-wing platforms.