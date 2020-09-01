Northrop Gets $81M Navy Contract to Update Air-Launched Missile Tech

AARGM

Northrop Grumman has secured a potential five-year, $80.9M contract from the U.S. Navy to incorporate new technology into a family of tactical weapon systems for defending against surface-to-air threats.

The company will aim to increase the performance of the the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The IDIQ award includes mission architecture development, warfare systems integration and testing, and tech demonstration, insertion and transition efforts.

DoD added that the company will recommend approaches to develop a concept of operations and analyze operational utility of the AARGM system.

Contract work will take place in Northridge, California.

According to Northrop, AARGMs is designed to help pilots strike time-sensitive targets and engage land- or sea-based enemy air defense missions.

The company received a $322.5M contract last year for engineering and manufacturing development of an extended-range variant of the air-launched weapon.