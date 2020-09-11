Northrop Grumman Selects Bechtel to Support GBSD Under $13.3B Contract

Barbara Rusinko President Bechtel

Bechtel National , the U.S. government contracting subsidiary of Bechtel, has been selected by Northrop Grumman to help deliver the U.S. Ground Based Strategic Deterrent System (GBSD) of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and develop infrastructure for the U.S. Air Force , Bechtel reported on Thursday.

"The existing system must maintain capability during the entirety of modernization, presenting a complex logistical and planning challenge. We are fully aligned with the Air Force and Northrop Grumman, and ready on day one to begin design, construction and turnover of the ground-based facilities," said Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security and Environmental global business unit .

In support of Northrop Grumman’s 8.5-year, $13.3 billion contract , Bechtel will provide launch infrastructure design and construction as part of the program's Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase. Bechtel will provide feedback on design and installation methods for use at the operational silos and launch centers.

"The GBSD program will modernize the entire Minuteman weapon system," said Greg Manuel, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman's Strategic Deterrent Systems Division . "A 21st century system will be installed ensuring America's land-based leg of the triad remains safe, secure, and effective for decades to come. We're excited to have Bechtel's engineering and construction expertise on our nationwide team."

Bechtel's work will take place in Roy, Utah; Reston, Virginia; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Development of test and training facilities at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and other locations.

