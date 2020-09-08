Northrop to Help Manage USAF Aircraft Tech Supply Chain

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has landed a potential eight-year, $66.9M U.S. Air Force contract to provide supply chain management support for power management, electronic countermeasures, jamming pod and navigational radar systems used on military aircraft.

The company will help USAF manage spares, engineering and repair of the branch's AN/ALQ-155, AN/ALQ-161, AN/ALQ-184 and AN/APN-241 technologies, the Department of Defense said Friday.

USAF is using fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds on the requirements contract.

Work will take place in Warner Robins, Georgia, through Sept. 9, 2028.