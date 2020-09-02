Unanet

Northrop to Prototype Army Intell Ground Station; Troy Brashear Quoted
The U.S. Army's Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities office and the Defense Innovation Unit have selected Northrop Grumman to build two semi-autonomous prototypes for a new military system designed to process situational awareness data from multiple sensors.

The company said Tuesday it will demonstrate the potential of Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node terminals to leverage space systems and help commanders analyze threat data in anti-access/area denial zones.

Troy Brashear, vice president of integrated national systems at Northrop, said the company will apply modern software and hardware to showcase the TITAN platform's ability to deliver actionable intelligence data across multiple domains.

Northrop expects its prototypes to be tested at demonstration activities within the 2022-2023 timeframe.

The TITAN program aims to accelerate delivery of sensor data to artillery, airborne and jamming platforms through the use of sensors along with machine learning and artificial intelligence approaches.

