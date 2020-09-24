Novetta-SimpleSense Team to Develop Base Security Operations Model for Air Force

operational security

Novetta and SimpleSense have won a $9M contract from the U.S. Air Force's civil engineer center to build a facility prototype for managing security of military base operations.

Both companies will work over the next three years with the program management office at Tyndall AF Base in Florida for the Installation Resilience Operations Center prototyping project as part of the service branch's efforts to update the process for collecting and analyzing data on facility systems, SimpleSense said Thursday.

"For example, sensors will be installed throughout the installation that can detect gunshots and immediately communicate to the Base Defense Operations Center and to first responders in the field," said Lowell Usrey, integration division chief in the Tyndall Program Management Office.

Prior to the award, the team proposed an IROC model that incorporates Novetta-built sensor integration and data analytics platforms.

Eric Kanagy, SimpleSense CEO, said the partnership applied commercial technology industry approaches in areas such as Agile and Lean management to the proposal.