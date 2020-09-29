Octo Consulting Rebrands After Acquisition of Connexta; Mehul Sanghani, Jay Shah Quoted

Mehul Sanghani, CEO of Octo

Octo Consulting Group has rebranded as “Octo,” after the company completed the acquisition and integration of Connexta, an IT company, Octo reported on Tuesday. Octo Consulting acquired Connexta in July 2019 to bolster its existing client base in the Intelligence Community (IC) and the Department of Defense (DoD).

“Having fully integrated Connexta’s unique open source capabilities into newly expanded offerings—the OctoCX family of products—we felt the move to formalize our brand as ‘Octo’ was timely,” Mehul Sanghani , Octo CEO stated.

Since Octo Consulting’s launch in 2006, the company has primarily offered consulting services. Since then, Octo has been established as a next-generation technology provider to the federal government.

With the acquisition of Connexta, Octo integrated its open source and Agile software development, cloud engineering, data interoperability, geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), and C4ISR offerings with Connexta’s substantial capabilities to expand Octo’s technology authority.

Additionally, Octo has expedited delivery and data integration of combat systems across the Armed Forces and enhanced Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief tools for key customers in the National System for Geospatial Intelligence (NSG).

“Securing the Octo DBA designation preserves a more consistent brand externally with our customers and aligns with our focused message of being a market leading provider of next-generation technology services to the Federal Government,” Sanghani added.

The firm has become widely known for its specialization in modernization solutions such as Agile software development and cloud engineering, and more recently as an integrator of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), open-source software and blockchain.

“We are pleased that the integration has been transparent, seamless, and beneficial… We’re excited about the new open-source products and solutions… ‘one Octo’ allows us to help more federal agencies meet their missions and better serve the public,” Octo’s COO Jay Shah said.

About Octo

Octo empowers federal agencies to leap IT hurdles by using emerging technologies to create transformative solutions that enable modernization and maximize human impact. Offering Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Agile DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, Open Source, Cybersecurity, and Data Science solutions, Octo provides the government the tools to solve complex challenges.