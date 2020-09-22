Unanet

PAR Subsidiary Wins Air Force Tech R&D Contract

Nichols Martin September 22, 2020 Contract Awards, News

PAR Subsidiary Wins Air Force Tech R&D Contract
PAR Government

A PAR Technology subsidiary has won a potential five-year, $12M contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop technologies and an operational concept.

PAR Government Services will use AFRL's Integrated Information Management System Cyber Technology Maturation Framework Form, Fit, and Function framework in R&D, assembly, integration, analysis and testing efforts, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The lab received two offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and will obligate $190K at the time of award.

DoD expected the company to finish the project in October 2025.

Tags

Check Also

Tony Frazier EVP Maxar Technologies

Tony Frazier on Maxar’s Use of Commercial Tech to Support National Security Missions

Tony Frazier, executive vice president of global field operations at Maxar Technologies and a four-time Wash100 awardee, said the company uses commercial technology advancements to help the U.S. government manage national security operations and address various threats from near peer competitors, the ongoing global health crisis and extreme weather events.

Parsons

Parsons to Receive Air Force Research Lab Support Task Orders

Parsons is scheduled to receive three task orders worth $69M combined later this year to update software applications and perform mission support for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Jim Richberg Field CISO Fortinet

Fortinet’s Jim Richberg: Agencies Must Take Proactive Steps to Prevent Emerging Ransomware Attack

Jim Richberg, field chief information security officer at Fortinet, has said that organizations need to be proactive in protecting disparate networks against end-to-end ransomware threats based on an “as-a-service” framework.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved