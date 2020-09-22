PAR Subsidiary Wins Air Force Tech R&D Contract

PAR Government

A PAR Technology subsidiary has won a potential five-year, $12M contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop technologies and an operational concept.

PAR Government Services will use AFRL's Integrated Information Management System Cyber Technology Maturation Framework Form, Fit, and Function framework in R&D, assembly, integration, analysis and testing efforts, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The lab received two offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and will obligate $190K at the time of award.

DoD expected the company to finish the project in October 2025.