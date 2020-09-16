Paradyme Names Lisa Douds, Former GDIT Director, as Growth VP; Jack Ginsburg Quoted

Lisa Douds VP

Paradyme Management has appointed Lisa Douds as vice president of growth and said she will be responsible for the company’s business development and strategic planning functions.

“Lisa is an exceptional leader who truly understands what the government needs and how it buys,” said Jack Ginsburg , Paradyme chief operating officer. “Her experience leading business development and capture teams in large and small companies makes her the right fit for Paradyme as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We’re delighted to have Lisa on the team.”

Douds will join Paradyme with more than three decades of experience throughout the government contracting (GovCon) sector. She has notable leadership experience, and has built and expanded business with federal, civilian and defense customers.

Prior to her new appointment with Paradyme, Douds served as the director of enterprise opportunity and capture at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). She previously held leadership roles at Serco , SI International , CSC and DynCorp . Throughout her GovCon career, she has built and matured processes and teams that delivered organic and new business growth .

“It is such an honor to join Paradyme,” said Douds. “It’s inspiring to experience the company’s passion for impeccable customer delivery, investment in innovation and commitment to growth. I look forward to working with the team to continue our growth momentum.”

About Paradyme Management Inc.

Paradyme Management is a rapidly growing government technology leader that puts service first, for its customers, its team and the communities it supports. Paradyme harnesses the power of advanced information technology to tackle some of the toughest challenges facing the federal government today, specializing in the areas of cloud engineering, data analytics, enterprise integration, ERP software implementation and software development.

The Paradyme team is committed to working closely with customers to listen well, understand needs and develop effective and efficient solutions that deliver strong value. With offices in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Tysons, Virginia, Paradyme’s award-winning culture sets it apart through its team’s deep commitment to service and collaboration with its customers, each other and the community.