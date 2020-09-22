Unanet

Parsons to Receive Air Force Research Lab Support Task Orders

Nichols Martin September 22, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Parsons is scheduled to receive three task orders worth $69M combined later this year to update software applications and perform mission support for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

AFRL will issue the three-year orders under the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering, and Maintenance contract, Parsons said Monday.

The company will help the lab modernize military platforms that support command and control, space and situational awareness operations.

Rich Trentman, GARDEM program manager at Parsons, said the company uses a “cross-spectrum” approach to customize technologies for combat operators worldwide.

Parsons has supported AFRL over the past two decades.

