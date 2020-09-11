Peraton, Air Force Research Lab Enter Cross-Domain Tech Project’s Security Testing Phase

Peraton

Peraton will help the Air Force Research Laboratory test the security of a cross-domain information collaboration and sharing platform through lab-based assessments.

The X-domain Agile Rules-Based Information Transfer OrchestratoR system is intended to support transmission of highly structured messages and complex files and simultaneous bi-directional transfer across security domains, the company said Thursday.

X-ARBITOR's framework seeks to accelerate the process of deploying tools to inspect, sanitize and transfer data.

The partnership combined Agile development and integrated testing methods as part of technical risk reduction work and aims to complete the security testing phase in January.

According to Peraton, the cross-domain platform supports Raise-the-Bar guidelines set forth by the National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office.

AFRL and the company expects to field the X-ARBITOR technology next spring.