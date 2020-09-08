Persistent Systems Tech Aids in Connectivity During Air Force Battle Mgmt System Experiment

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems used its mobile ad hoc networking technology to provide mobile connectivity support for the U.S. Air Force's second on-ramp experiment with the Advanced Battle Management System.

The Wave Relay MANET platform helped connect convoys of vehicles, sensors and other equipment during the ABMS field test that was held at various military facilities and simulated a national infrastructure attack scenario, Persistent said Friday.

The company also transmitted sensor data to a cloud-based repository of common operating pictures.

USAF collaborated with Northern Command and Space Command to conduct the ABMS demonstration from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 as part of the service's broader technical initiative called Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

Boeing, Honeywell, Praseas, Anduril and Palantir worked with Persistent to fuse data for the JADC2 program using artificial intelligence tools.

Nellis AF Base in Nevada, Andrews AFB in Maryland and White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico were the locations of the exercise.