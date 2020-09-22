Perspecta, NextgenID Partner to Develop Remote Identity Verification Platform; Jeff Bohling Quoted

Jeff Bohling SVP

Perspecta has entered into a collaboration agreement with NextgenID to develop an identity proofing solution to remotely assess and verify the identity of individuals who apply for credentials to gain physical and network access to government facilities , Perspecta reported on Tuesday.

“Our partnership with NextgenID will provide our federal customers with an innovative, yet fully compliant approach to identity management that maintains security while simplifying the process,” said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta’s defense group .

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) updated the SP800-63A standard to enable the use of remote identity proofing for federal agencies. Perspecta’s solution will unify its architecture, integration and operations expertise with NextgenID’s hardware and identity software to advance identity software.

“The traditional, in-person proofing process for validating identity, accepting documents, verifying their authenticity and issuing credentials is time-consuming both for the government and applicants,” Bohling added.

Under the partnership, the companies will develop a kiosk , where applicants will scan documents, and have fingerprints and photographs taken. A remote verification officer will head the process and guide users through live audio and video to validate the required information.

The kiosks can be placed in multiple sites to offer a modernized, simplified way to issue common access cards and U.S. ID cards for active and retired military members, federal employees and government contractors.

“The coronavirus pandemic, and heightened risk of in-person interactions, has revealed a new urgency around the need for supervised remote identity proofing,” said Mohab Murrar, CEO of NextgenID . “Through our partnership with Perspecta, we have expedited the development of our federal solution that allows the critical process for credential verification and issuance to continue safely.”

