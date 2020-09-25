QTS Receives EPA Recognition for Energy Procurement Approach

QTS

QTS Realty Trust has won a Direct Project Engagement award from the Environmental Protection Agency for the data center services provider's practice of sourcing renewable electricity to power its operations.

The recognition is part of EPA's 2020 Green Power Leadership Awards program and follows an evaluation of direct engagement work with domestic renewable energy projects, the company said Thursday.

“We remain focused on leading the industry in environmental sustainability initiatives as evidenced by our documented commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy use across all of our data centers by 2025," said Chad Williams, CEO of QTS Realty Trust.

QTS noted it partnered with a financial services company to acquire a portion of power from bank-funded projects and increased its renewable electricity purchases from 161M kilowatt-hours during 2018 to 304M kWh last year.

The EPA aims to address the environmental impacts of electricity consumption at U.S. organizations as part of the agency's Green Power Partnership initiative.