Raytheon Technologies Looks to AI/ML Tech to Help Accelerate ISR Missions; Shane Zabel Quoted

Shane Zabel AI tech area director Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies executives have said the company is applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to the company's technology offerings in a push to help military customers process intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data faster.

“We’re looking at how machine learning can augment our existing sensor product lines and the question is: "How can we utilize machine learning technology to help military commanders make decisions?" said Shane Zabel, AI technology area director for Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business.

The company noted it uses military and commercial tools to facilitate sensor management automation and currently works on software designed to support operators' decision-making process.

RI&S aims to integrate the Cognitive Aids to Sensor Processing, Exploitation and Response platform – also known as CASPER – into the firm's Multi-Spectral Targeting System .

The MTS suite of sensors is equipped with electro-optical/infrared and laser designation and illumination features, according to the company.