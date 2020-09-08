Unanet

Raytheon Technologies Looks to AI/ML Tech to Help Accelerate ISR Missions; Shane Zabel Quoted

Nichols Martin 5 hours ago News, Technology

Raytheon Technologies Looks to AI/ML Tech to Help Accelerate ISR Missions; Shane Zabel Quoted
Shane Zabel AI tech area director Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies executives have said the company is applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to the company's technology offerings in a push to help military customers process intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data faster.

“We’re looking at how machine learning can augment our existing sensor product lines and the question is: "How can we utilize machine learning technology to help military commanders make decisions?" said Shane Zabel, AI technology area director for Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business.

The company noted it uses military and commercial tools to facilitate sensor management automation and currently works on software designed to support operators' decision-making process.

RI&S aims to integrate the Cognitive Aids to Sensor Processing, Exploitation and Response platform – also known as CASPER – into the firm's Multi-Spectral Targeting System.

The MTS suite of sensors is equipped with electro-optical/infrared and laser designation and illumination features, according to the company.

Tags

Check Also

DDG 119

HII-Built Delbert D. Black Destroyer Heads to Florida Homeport

The U.S. Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer sailed away from a Huntington Ingalls Industries construction yard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Friday for the ship's home base in Mayport, Florida.

Karen Walker SVP and CMO Intel

Karen Walker: Intel Unveils New Logo

Karen Walker, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Intel, wrote in an editorial published Wednesday that the company launched a new logo to reflect its role in technology creation and “commitment to accelerating progress against the world’s most critical challenges.”

Vricon 3D data

Immersive Wisdom, Vricon Form 3D Geospatial Tech Dev’t Partnership

Maxar Technologies' Vricon subsidiary and Immersive Wisdom have partnered to integrate a remote geospatial collaboration technology and 3D data in a bid to help military customers plan and execute missions.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved