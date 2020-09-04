Unanet

Raytheon Technologies Subsidiary to Support Air Force’s Research Into Blockchain-Based C2 Mgmt

Brenda Marie Rivers 7 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Technologies business unit has received a $495K contract to help the U.S. Air Force assess the feasibility of using blockchain across battle management, aviation and situational awareness operations,  Coindesk reported Thursday.

BBN Technologies and the Air Force Research Laboratory will collaborate on research and development efforts to evaluate the potential use of a distributed ledger technology in aerial command and control.

Lt. Col. Neil Barnas, a blockchain expert at the Air Force, told the publication that the service branch plans to use DLT to help decentralize C2 systems and fortify them against adversarial threats.

Raytheon’s contract comes after the Air Force released its fiscal 2021 budget request which includes $435M for the proposed Advanced Battle Management System.

