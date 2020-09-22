Raytheon Technologies to Help Army Manage Global Ammo Logistics System; Bob Williams Quoted

Bob Williams VP Raytheon Technologies

A Raytheon Technologies business has received a $27M contract to provide technical support for the U.S. Army’s enterprise software system that manages logistics operations for the service branch’s ammunition resources.

Raytheon’s intelligence and space business will provide 24/7 system performance monitoring and support for the Standard Army Ammunition System to ensure the smooth allocation of the service’s ammunition to personnel around the world, the company said Monday.

SAAS falls under the operation of the Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems and works to manage planning, training and operational activities involving all types of ammunition.

“Software makes logistics possible," said Bob Williams, vice president of global training and logistics at RI&S. “We will help the Army maintain readiness of ammunition, keeping soldiers ready to fight around the globe.”

RI&S will perform contract services over four and a half years.