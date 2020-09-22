Unanet

Raytheon Technologies to Help Army Manage Global Ammo Logistics System; Bob Williams Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers September 22, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Technologies to Help Army Manage Global Ammo Logistics System; Bob Williams Quoted
Bob Williams VP Raytheon Technologies

A Raytheon Technologies business has received a $27M contract to provide technical support for the U.S. Army’s enterprise software system that manages logistics operations for the service branch’s ammunition resources.

Raytheon’s intelligence and space business will provide 24/7 system performance monitoring and support for the Standard Army Ammunition System to ensure the smooth allocation of the service’s ammunition to personnel around the world, the company said Monday.

SAAS falls under the operation of the Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems and works to manage planning, training and operational activities involving all types of ammunition.

“Software makes logistics possible," said Bob Williams, vice president of global training and logistics at RI&S. “We will help the Army maintain readiness of ammunition, keeping soldiers ready to fight around the globe.”

RI&S will perform contract services over four and a half years.

Tags

Check Also

PAR Government

PAR Subsidiary Wins Air Force Tech R&D Contract

A PAR Technology subsidiary has won a potential five-year, $12M contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop technologies and an operational concept. PAR Government Services will use AFRL's Integrated Information Management System Cyber Technology Maturation Framework Form, Fit, and Function framework in R&D, assembly, integration, analysis and testing efforts, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Tony Frazier EVP Maxar Technologies

Tony Frazier on Maxar’s Use of Commercial Tech to Support National Security Missions

Tony Frazier, executive vice president of global field operations at Maxar Technologies and a four-time Wash100 awardee, said the company uses commercial technology advancements to help the U.S. government manage national security operations and address various threats from near peer competitors, the ongoing global health crisis and extreme weather events.

Parsons

Parsons to Receive Air Force Research Lab Support Task Orders

Parsons is scheduled to receive three task orders worth $69M combined later this year to update software applications and perform mission support for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved