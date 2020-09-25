Unanet

Report: Palantir Could Debut at Stock Market With Nearly $22B Valuation

Mary-Louise Hoffman September 25, 2020 Financial Reports, News

Report: Palantir Could Debut at Stock Market With Nearly $22B Valuation
stock trading

Bankers estimate the stock price for Palantir Technologies’ trading debut will be $10 per share, implying a $22B market valuation for the Denver-based data analytics company, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The software provider said it plans to trade Class A shares beginning Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange and will go to market through a direct listing process — which allows existing holders to put shares directly on the public exchange instead of waiting for the traditional initial public offering lock-up period of 180 days.

Palantir, co-founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel, forecasts a 42 percent increase in its fiscal 2020 revenue to nearly $1.1B.

According to the report, the company has raised more than $3B since its 2003 launch and was valued at $20B after a funding round in 2015.

Tags

Check Also

DevOps

Carahsoft, GitLab Partner to Offer Agencies DevSecOps Platform via AWS Marketplace

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer GitLab's suite of DevSecOps tools to government organizations through Amazon Web Services' cloud marketplace and helped launch a product and training package as part of the partnership

QTS

QTS Receives EPA Recognition for Energy Procurement Approach

QTS Realty Trust has won a Direct Project Engagement award from the Environmental Protection Agency for the data center services provider's practice of sourcing renewable electricity to power its operations.

MicroTech

MicroTech Books $65M Ginnie Mae IT Support Task Order

MicroTech has received a $65M task order to update information technology systems and software applications for the Government National Mortgage Association. The company said Thursday it will help Ginnie Mae review functionality, data collection and interface requirements to support the modernization of the federal corporation's mortgage-backed securities management platform.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved