Reps. Will Hurd, Robin Kelly Aim to See National AI Strategy Resolution

Rep. Will Hurd

Reps. Will Hurd, two-time Wash100 Award recipient, and Robin Kelly aim to see a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy resolution, which was passed this year, possibly during Congress’ upcoming “lame duck” session, FedScoop reported Friday.

With the acceptance of the National AI Strategy resolution, the legislation would provide a framework for debating AI specifics, as the U.S. battles China to become the world leader in emerging technology. Hurd noted that, instead of developing an AI Department, the strategy would provide additional oversight throughout the congressional committee.

The oversight will ensure that every relevant agency has a role in organizing and securing data, procuring high-capacity compute and developing algorithms. If the resolution is passed or individual laws are enacted, Hurd has anticipated that Congress will supervise the adoption of federal AI in a similar methodology as the federal IT acquisition reform .

GAO is currently developing an oversight framework for algorithmic explainability, data quality and governance, and bias mitigation, said Chief Scientist Timothy Persons.

“I hope there’s some beautiful scorecard, like the FITARA Scorecard, that we can use,” Hurd said. “I don’t know what that is, but I think that’s the next evolution of this document and plan that Robin and I have been grateful to be able to work with.”

In the beginning of the year, the Department of Defense (DoD) issued its Software Acquisition Pathway to establish direction, responsibilities and procedures for software procurement under National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2020.

The department has also restricted acquisition processes and procedures of all programs containing IT to a separate, functional acquisition policy that adheres to the Adaptive Acquisition Framework.

During GovConWire’s Defense Digital Acquisition and Modernization Forum , notable federal and industry leaders will discuss the DoD’s Software Acquisition Strategy, Defense Acquisition Workforce Development and the future of data and IT modernization across federal agencies.

Join us for the Defense Digital Acquisition and Modernization Forum, Hon. Kevin Fahey , Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, will serve as the keynote speaker during the forum. This event will address online education reform and cybersecurity threats and performance, as well as how the industry can progress the latest initiatives in federal acquisition and modernization.