Unanet

Rocket Lab Deploys In-House Built ‘First Light’ Satellite to Orbit; Peter Beck Quoted

Jane Edwards 7 hours ago News, Technology

Rocket Lab Deploys In-House Built ‘First Light’ Satellite to Orbit; Peter Beck Quoted
Peter Beck Founder and CEO Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab's first in-house built satellite launched into orbit Monday as part of its 14th Electron mission that took off from a launch complex in New Zealand and fielded a microsatellite for Capella Space.

First Light is part of the Photon family of satellites and was deployed as a technology demonstration, the company said Thursday.

After fielding the customer satellite payload, Rocket Lab engineers transmitted a command to the launch vehicle’s Kick Stage in order for it to transition into Photon satellite.

“Launching the first Photon mission marks a major turning point for space users – it’s now easier to launch and operate a space mission than it has ever been,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab. “When our customers choose a launch-plus-spacecraft mission with Electron and Photon, they immediately eliminate the complexity, risk, and delays associated with having to build their own satellite hardware and procure a separate launch.”

Rocket Lab demonstrated mission design, integration and test, spacecraft assembly, launch and on-orbit mission operations with the deployment of the First Light satellite.

The company unveiled a new headquarters and production facility in Long Beach, California, to support the production of Photon satellites and acquired satellite hardware provider Sinclair Interplanetary to expand its space systems division.

Tags

Check Also

Sharon Harrington Chief HR Officer OBXtek

Sharon Harrington Promoted to OBXtek Chief HR Officer

Sharon Harrington, senior vice president of human resources at OBXtek, has been promoted to HR officer at the McLean, Virginia.-based technology and logistics contractor.

MQ-9

General Atomics Demos SRC Computing Tech on MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft

SRC helped General Atomics' aeronautical systems business integrate and test an embedded computing architecture with an MQ-9 Reaper drone as part of an Air Force Research Laboratory effort to facilitate autonomous missions.

energy sources

AFWERX Launches R&D Competition on Energy Generation, Sustainability

The U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation arm is accepting applications for a new challenge focused on identifying energy production and sustainability approaches to support Department of Defense missions through 2045.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved