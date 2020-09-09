Ron Sugar, Jim Moffatt Join SparkCognition Advisory Board

SparkCognition

Ron Sugar and Jim Moffatt, respectively former CEOs at Northrop Grumman and Deloitte Consulting, have joined the advisory board of cognitive computing analytics company SparkCognition.

Sugar is currently working as chairman of Uber Technologies and a senior adviser to investment firm Ares Management, Bain & Co. and Temasek Investment Co., SparkCognition said Tuesday.

He led Northrop from 2003 to 2009 as its chief executive and chairman.

Moffatt's nearly four-decade career included 32 years at Deloitte, where he also held the positions of vice chairman for the company's global consulting practice and deputy CEO for its U.S. subsidiary.

He serves as a fellow at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Royal Aeronautical Society, and a National Academy of Engineering member; University of Southern California trustee; and advisory board member of the University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management.